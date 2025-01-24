Yingge dance troupes perform to mark festival and greet upcoming Chinese New Year in Shantou

Members of a Yingge dance troupe stage a performance in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The traditional Chinese Xiaonian festival is observed in south China on Thursday. In Shantou City, local Yingge dance troupes performed on the streets to mark the festival and greet the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province that merges opera, dance, and martial arts. It was listed as the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

