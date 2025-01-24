Chinese embassy in Kuwait celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 11:05, January 24, 2025

KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Kuwait hosted a celebration Thursday evening to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.

The celebration featured a variety of iconic Chinese performances. Chinese expatriates, representatives from Chinese companies, and embassy staff showcased traditional Chinese dances, while children performed dragon and lion dances. The festivities also included a fireworks display.

In his address during the event, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei highlighted China's significant achievements in scientific and technological innovation during the past year.

Zhang emphasized that China has maintained steady economic progress and high-quality development, remaining the largest contributor to global economic growth.

He noted that cooperation between China and Kuwait has made positive strides, expressing optimism that the new year will witness high-level development in China-Kuwait relations, guided by the strategic vision of both countries' leaders.

This year's Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on January 29, would mark the beginning of the "Year of the Snake" in the Chinese calendar.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)