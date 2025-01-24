2025 Chinese Lunar New Year Flower and Gift Fair kicks off in Richmond, Canada

Xinhua) 15:04, January 24, 2025

A woman selects festive decorations at the 2025 Chinese Lunar New Year Flower and Gift Fair in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 23, 2025. The fair kicked off here on Thursday and runs until Jan. 29. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People visit the 2025 Chinese Lunar New Year Flower and Gift Fair in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 23, 2025. The fair kicked off here on Thursday and runs until Jan. 29. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A young girl takes a close look at a festive decoration at the 2025 Chinese Lunar New Year Flower and Gift Fair in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 23, 2025. The fair kicked off here on Thursday and runs until Jan. 29. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A florist arranges flowers at the 2025 Chinese Lunar New Year Flower and Gift Fair in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 23, 2025. The fair kicked off here on Thursday and runs until Jan. 29. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

