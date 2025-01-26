Diplomatic corps experiences festive event for upcoming Chinese New Year in China's Hebei
A member of the diplomatic corps watches artworks at a festive event for the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Langfang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
Members of the diplomatic corps select products at a festive event for the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Langfang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
Members of the diplomatic corps know about a "tiger hat" at a festive event for the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Langfang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
A member of the diplomatic corps tastes sugarcoated haws at a festive event for the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Langfang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
Members of the diplomatic corps select products at a festive event for the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Langfang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
Members of the diplomatic corps select products at a festive event for the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Langfang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
A member of the diplomatic corps experiences Chinese calligraphy at a festive event for the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Langfang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
Photos
