"Snow Town" attracts tourists with white snow and red lanterns in Mudanjiang

Xinhua) 08:24, January 26, 2025

People pose for photos at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Visitors select local delicacy at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A view of China's "Snow Town" scenic spot is seen in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2025 shows people visiting China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Actors perform at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2025 shows people visiting China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2025 shows people visiting China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A child has fun at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People select cultural and creative products of the Harbin Asian Winter Games at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Jan. 24, 2025 shows a night view at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People pose for photos at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Staff members make dumplings at a restaurant at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist poses for photos at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist poses for photos at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2025 shows a night view at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A visitor takes photos of a firework show at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A sunset view of China's "Snow Town" scenic spot is seen in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A visitor throws hot water into the air at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People have fun at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People get free hot ginger soup at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A child drinks free hot ginger soup at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

Located in the city of Mudanjiang of Heilongjiang Province, the China's "Snow Town," transformed from a forest farm, rose to fame in recent years thanks to its unique setting and climate. The snow season here can last up to seven months a year. The "Snow Town" has also been upgrading its infrastructure to provide better services for its tourists. As the Chinese New Year is coming, the white snow and red lanterns create a strong Spring Festival vibe, attracting tourists from all over. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)