Scenery of aurora in Jiamusi City, NE China's Heilongjiang
This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the aurora seen at night in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the aurora seen at night in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)
A photography enthusiast watches the aurora in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2025 shows the aurora seen in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the aurora seen at night in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2025 shows the aurora seen in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the aurora seen at night in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the aurora seen at night in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)
Photos
