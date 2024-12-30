China's snow town scenic area sees peak of tourism
Fireworks are pictured at a snow town scenic area in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 28, 2024. Located in Hailin City of Heilongjiang Province, the scenic area has seen a peak of tourism recently with the average number of daily visitors exceeding 20,000. (Xinhua/Yang Siqi)
A tourist poses for photos at a snow town scenic area in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 28, 2024. Located in Hailin City of Heilongjiang Province, the scenic area has seen a peak of tourism recently with the average number of daily visitors exceeding 20,000. (Xinhua/Yang Siqi)
Tourists pose for photos near the sign of a snow town scenic area in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 28, 2024. Located in Hailin City of Heilongjiang Province, the scenic area has seen a peak of tourism recently with the average number of daily visitors exceeding 20,000. (Xinhua/Yang Siqi)
Children play at a snow town scenic area in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 28, 2024. Located in Hailin City of Heilongjiang Province, the scenic area has seen a peak of tourism recently with the average number of daily visitors exceeding 20,000. (Xinhua/Yang Siqi)
This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2024 shows the night view of a snow town scenic area in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in Hailin City of Heilongjiang Province, the scenic area has seen a peak of tourism recently with the average number of daily visitors exceeding 20,000. (Xinhua/Yang Siqi)
Photos
