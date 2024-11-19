In pics: drifting ice in various sections of Songhua River
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2024 shows a view of the Songhua River covered in drifting ice in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As temperature drops, drifting ice occurred gradually in various sections of Songhua River. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2024 shows a view of the Songhua River covered in drifting ice in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As temperature drops, drifting ice occurred gradually in various sections of Songhua River. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2024 shows a view of the Songhua River covered in drifting ice in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As temperature drops, drifting ice occurred gradually in various sections of Songhua River. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's northernmost province unveils ice and snow feasts
- Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province anticipates surge in visitors as interest rises with the upcoming Asian Winter Games
- Business thrives at the frontier
- Tourists enjoy sunrise scenery in Fuyuan City, NE China's Heilongjiang
- Autumn scenery in village of Heilongjiang, NE China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.