Autumn scenery in village of Heilongjiang, NE China

Xinhua) 08:54, October 14, 2024

A panoramic drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows corn fields in Dongsheng Village, Zhaodong City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows corn fields in sunset in Dongsheng Village, Zhaodong City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows farmers harvesting vegetable in a field in Dongsheng Village, Zhaodong City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows fields and villages in Dongsheng Village, Zhaodong City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

