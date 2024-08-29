Northeast China's night economy provides colorful nightlife options for local people and tourists

Xinhua) 09:57, August 29, 2024

A tourist experiences making glutinous rice cake at the Yunding market in Erdaobaihe Township of Antu County in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 13, 2024. In recent years, while the booming night economy in China's northeast region is providing local people and tourists with colorful nightlife options, it has given impetus to the growth of local economy. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

The live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" is staged at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2024. In recent years, while the booming night economy in China's northeast region is providing local people and tourists with colorful nightlife options, it has given impetus to the growth of local economy. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows fireworks above the Fantawild Adventure in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, while the booming night economy in China's northeast region is providing local people and tourists with colorful nightlife options, it has given impetus to the growth of local economy. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

A child has fun at the Yunding market in Erdaobaihe Township of Antu County in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 13, 2024. In recent years, while the booming night economy in China's northeast region is providing local people and tourists with colorful nightlife options, it has given impetus to the growth of local economy. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A drone photo shows the live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2024. In recent years, while the booming night economy in China's northeast region is providing local people and tourists with colorful nightlife options, it has given impetus to the growth of local economy. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

