Northeast China's night economy provides colorful nightlife options for local people and tourists
A tourist experiences making glutinous rice cake at the Yunding market in Erdaobaihe Township of Antu County in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 13, 2024. In recent years, while the booming night economy in China's northeast region is providing local people and tourists with colorful nightlife options, it has given impetus to the growth of local economy. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
The live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" is staged at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2024. In recent years, while the booming night economy in China's northeast region is providing local people and tourists with colorful nightlife options, it has given impetus to the growth of local economy. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows fireworks above the Fantawild Adventure in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, while the booming night economy in China's northeast region is providing local people and tourists with colorful nightlife options, it has given impetus to the growth of local economy. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
A child has fun at the Yunding market in Erdaobaihe Township of Antu County in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 13, 2024. In recent years, while the booming night economy in China's northeast region is providing local people and tourists with colorful nightlife options, it has given impetus to the growth of local economy. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A drone photo shows the live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2024. In recent years, while the booming night economy in China's northeast region is providing local people and tourists with colorful nightlife options, it has given impetus to the growth of local economy. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Modern moves redefine NE China's industrial strength
- China launches direct flight connecting nation’s most northerly, eastern cities
- Scenery of Starry sky in Huzhu Village of Dayushu Town, Heilongjiang
- Yichun in NE China becomes popular travel destination in summer
- Tourists enjoy leisure time in Mohe, NE China
- China's Jilin unveils new tourism plans as Changbaishan Global Geopark inaugurated
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.