Yichun in NE China becomes popular travel destination in summer

Xinhua) 16:25, July 12, 2024

Students who participate in a study and research group eat in a restaurant in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 11, 2024. Yichun in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province becomes a popular travel destination in summer. With the city's abundant forest resources, many tourists come here for its fresh air and mild temperature. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows a vehicle running in Shangganling stream forest park in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Yichun in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province becomes a popular travel destination in summer. With the city's abundant forest resources, many tourists come here for its fresh air and mild temperature. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists rest at a RV camp in Xing'an National Forest Park in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 11, 2024. Yichun in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province becomes a popular travel destination in summer. With the city's abundant forest resources, many tourists come here for its fresh air and mild temperature. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows vehicles parking at a RV camp in Xing'an National Forest Park in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Yichun in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province becomes a popular travel destination in summer. With the city's abundant forest resources, many tourists come here for its fresh air and mild temperature. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A tourist poses for photos in Shangganling stream forest park in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 11, 2024. Yichun in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province becomes a popular travel destination in summer. With the city's abundant forest resources, many tourists come here for its fresh air and mild temperature. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

