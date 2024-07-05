Tourists enjoy leisure time in Mohe, NE China

A tourist poses for a photo with the stone tablet which bears the inscription "Northernmost Point of China" in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 3, 2024. Lots of visitors travel to Mohe, China's northernmost city, in summer to enjoy some leisure time. In recent years, Mohe, focusing on its unique location, continues to improve its infrastructure and develop tourism products to attract more tourists in all seasons. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists visit the polaris square in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists take a sightseeing boat on the Heilongjiang River in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists pose for a photo on a sightseeing boat on the Heilongjiang River in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist shops at a store in Beijicun, or "North Pole Village," in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on July 4, 2024 shows a city view of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists visit Beijicun, or "North Pole Village," in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

