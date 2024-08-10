Scenery of Starry sky in Huzhu Village of Dayushu Town, Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 10:04, August 10, 2024

This composite photo taken on July 30, 2024 shows star trails over a wheat field in Wanyou Village of Shangjieji Town, Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2024 shows the starry sky over a wheat field in Wanyou Village of Shangjieji Town, Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This composite photo taken on July 30, 2024 shows the starry sky over a wheat field in Wanyou Village of Shangjieji Town, Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This composite photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows the starry sky over a paddy field in Changxing Village of Yanshan Town, Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This composite photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows the starry sky over a paddy field in Changxing Village of Yanshan Town, Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

