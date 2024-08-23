Modern moves redefine NE China's industrial strength

Xinhua) 15:02, August 23, 2024

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- In Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, a quiet revolution is taking place within a factory that challenges the conventional image of a bustling, noisy manufacturing plant. Here, workshops are sparsely populated, yet they are alive with intelligent production lines and autonomous forklifts at work.

What sets this facility apart is the fine white threads rolling off the machines: carbon fiber precursors manufactured by Jilin Chemical Fiber Group.

Known as the "king of new materials," carbon fiber is celebrated for its remarkable strength, lightweight properties, and resistance to heat and corrosion. It plays a crucial role in industries such as aerospace and renewable energy.

These delicate fibers, thinner than human hair, symbolize a significant shift towards new quality productive forces in the development of Jilin Chemical Fiber Group, according to Zhuang Xiaodong, the company's deputy general manager.

Originally a modest rayon fiber factory established in 1960 with the goal of meeting the clothing needs of the Chinese population, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group has evolved into a global leader in carbon fiber production and is now China's largest producer in this field.

The company was among the key state-owned enterprises deployed in the Northeast -- a region comprising Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, and eastern Inner Mongolia -- shortly after the founding of New China in 1949.

However, as China's economic reforms began in the late 1970s, the Northeast gradually saw its advantages in traditional manufacturing diminish, despite initially benefiting from economic growth. It was burdened by long-standing issues such as outdated economic structures and a lack of technological innovation.

Like many others, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group faced immense pressure to modernize. "We had two choices: innovate or decline," Zhuang recalled.

In addition to diversifying its offerings of conventional synthetic fiber products, the company set its sights on carbon fiber precursor production, a sector then dominated by the United States and Japan.

In 2008, after years of relentless research and production trials, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group successfully developed the core technology for producing carbon fiber precursors. By 2012, it had scaled up production of T300 polyacrylonitrile-based carbon fiber precursor, achieving a significant milestone as the first company to do so domestically.

Since that breakthrough, the company has continuously fostered innovation. Overcoming initial challenges in carbon fiber precursor production, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group has remained dedicated to refining its processes and products.

Today, T700 carbon fiber stands as the company's flagship product, while the recent launch of T800 carbon fiber marks another significant achievement. Looking ahead, the company aims to produce T1000, T1100, and M40 high-modulus series carbon fibers, targeting further expansion into high-end application markets.

"Reform and innovation have broadened the path for our company's development," Zhuang noted. Currently, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group's carbon fiber products are utilized in 90 percent of domestically produced large wind turbine blades, and local production of carbon fiber precursors has driven down international prices by 40 percent.

The journey of Jilin Chemical Fiber Group reflects the broader revitalization of the Northeast, contributing to the nation's transition towards high-quality economic development.

In 2023, two decades after revitalizing old industrial bases in the Northeast became a national strategy, the concept of "new quality productive forces" emerged, spreading across China and driving development in various regions, sectors, and industries. Innovation remains a core element of new quality productive forces, fueling the full revitalization of the Northeast.

With nine company-based research institutes and a commitment to enhancing collaboration between industries and universities, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group is gearing up for its next innovation challenge: developing carbon fiber composite materials for the aerospace, automotive, and rail transit industries.

The industrial landscape in Jilin's old industrial base is evolving. In July, during a key Party leadership plenum in Beijing that discussed transforming traditional industries through digital technologies, Chinese automaker FAW Group celebrated two milestones at its smart factory in Changchun, Jilin: the production of its 60 millionth vehicle and the 9 millionth Jiefang truck.

Over the past three years, FAW Group has achieved 870 key technological breakthroughs and filed 14,086 patent applications.

Strategic emerging industries, such as optoelectronic communication, are flourishing in Jilin, reshaping the outdated perceptions of the old industrial base.

Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd., based in Changchun, has developed a constellation of 108 "Jilin-1" satellites, creating the world's largest sub-meter commercial remote sensing satellite constellation. Additionally, Gpixel, another Changchun-based company, produces CMOS image sensors that are essential for industrial inspection, life sciences, and advanced astronomical instrument manufacturing.

The revitalization of Jilin's old industrial base is also reflected in its talent pool. In 2023, after 13 years of population decline, Jilin Province experienced a net inflow of 43,400 people. The province has implemented policies including housing subsidies, child education arrangements, and employment assistance for spouses to attract talent. Last year, a record 133,000 college graduates chose to stay and work in Jilin.

Attracting and retaining high-quality talent is crucial for enterprise development, Zhuang emphasized. Mao Bingqi, who joined Jilin Chemical Fiber Group as a postgraduate student seven years ago, quickly advanced to a senior management role, leading a team addressing technical challenges in daily carbon fiber precursor production. In 2023 alone, Mao participated in over ten key projects.

"Contributing to the development of new quality productive forces in the traditional manufacturing sector is my responsibility and obligation," Mao said.

