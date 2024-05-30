People embrace traditional sports of ethnic minorities in NE China's Jilin

Xinhua) 08:45, May 30, 2024

The opening ceremony of the 8th Traditional Sports Games of Ethnic Minorities of Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Wanpeng)

The 8th Traditional Sports Games of Ethnic Minorities of NE China's Jilin Province showcased vibrant ethnic culture, with athletes competing in 14 traditional disciplines.

CHANGCHUN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Contestants skillfully controlled their positions on the swing as it gradually gained momentum in the air.

This female-only event is both competitive and entertaining, drawing a large crowd at the ongoing 8th Traditional Sports Games of Ethnic Minorities of Jilin Province in northeast China.

After executing nearly perfect technical movements, Piao Lijing, a 25-year-old contestant from the Yanbian team, won the gold medal in the single event under 55 kg.

"Swing is one of the traditional sports of the Korean ethnic group. This gold medal motivates me even more to strive for good results in the National Traditional Sports Games of Ethnic Minorities later this year," she said.

The swing competition at the 8th Traditional Sports Games of Ethnic Minorities of Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Wanpeng)

The Games, starting on Tuesday, have attracted over 1,100 athletes and coaches from Jilin Province. Competitors are showcasing their skills and passion in 14 traditional sports.

In the pearl ball court, Yuan Chenxu, who defended the "blockade zone," received enthusiastic applause from the audience for his stellar performance. The 20-year-old player from the Yanbian team began practicing pearl ball just two years ago.

"It's the first time I have participated in a big event like this. I feel nervous and excited at the same time. I have trained to play volleyball for a long time, so good jumping is my advantage. I hope to improve myself through the competition and help my team achieve good results," Yuan said.

The pearl ball competition of the 8th Traditional Sports Games of Ethnic Minorities of Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Wanpeng)

Cui Yongjie, coach of the Yanbian pearl ball team, explained that pearl ball is a traditional sport of China's Manchu ethnic group, inspired by the folk activity of picking pearls.

"This event can improve participants' endurance, speed, and strength. Besides, the ball we use is small and soft, reducing the risk of contusions and sprains during exercise," Cui added.

At the traditional bow archery venue, contestants aimed at targets 145 meters away. This event was included in the official competition for the first time. Although they are not world-level archers, all the competitors enjoyed themselves in the game.

"The new event brings a new experience and injects new vitality into the development of traditional sports," said Qu Haijun, coach of the Baishan traditional bow archery team. He added that Baishan has formed a team of 10 people from various walks of life and ethnic groups in a bid to promote this sport.

The bow archery competition at the 8th Traditional Sports Games of Ethnic Minorities of Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Wanpeng)

Meng Qingdong, deputy director of the Ethnic Affairs Commission of Jilin Province, noted that the province has an ethnic minority population of over two million, accounting for about 8.67% of the total population. Promoting these traditional sports enhances exchanges, communication, and integration among various ethnic groups, allowing the public to experience the rich tapestry of Chinese culture firsthand.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)