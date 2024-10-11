Northern lights observed at different places across Heilongjiang
This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the northern lights over a wetland in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northern lights were observed at different places across Heilongjiang in the early morning on Friday. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the northern lights over Huachuan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northern lights were observed at different places across Heilongjiang in the early morning on Friday. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the northern lights over a wind farm in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northern lights were observed at different places across Heilongjiang in the early morning on Friday. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the northern lights over Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northern lights were observed at different places across Heilongjiang in the early morning on Friday. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the northern lights over Huachuan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northern lights were observed at different places across Heilongjiang in the early morning on Friday. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the northern lights over Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northern lights were observed at different places across Heilongjiang in the early morning on Friday. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the northern lights over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northern lights were observed at different places across Heilongjiang in the early morning on Friday. (Photo by Li Xin/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the northern lights over a scenic area in Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northern lights were observed at different places across Heilongjiang in the early morning on Friday. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the northern lights over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northern lights were observed at different places across Heilongjiang in the early morning on Friday. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the northern lights over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northern lights were observed at different places across Heilongjiang in the early morning on Friday. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the northern lights over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northern lights were observed at different places across Heilongjiang in the early morning on Friday. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
