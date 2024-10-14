Tourists enjoy sunrise scenery in Fuyuan City, NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:24, October 14, 2024

A tourist takes photos of the rising sun in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2024. Fuyuan City, a famous tourist attraction, has attracted over 2.1 million visitors from January to September this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take photos of the rising sun in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2024. Fuyuan City, a famous tourist attraction, has attracted over 2.1 million visitors from January to September this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A drone photo shows tourists enjoying the sunrise scenery in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2024. Fuyuan City, a famous tourist attraction, has attracted over 2.1 million visitors from January to September this year. (Photo by Yang Wei/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for photos at sunrise in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2024. Fuyuan City, a famous tourist attraction, has attracted over 2.1 million visitors from January to September this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist takes photos of the rising sun in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2024. Fuyuan City, a famous tourist attraction, has attracted over 2.1 million visitors from January to September this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists pose for photos with the rising sun in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2024. Fuyuan City, a famous tourist attraction, has attracted over 2.1 million visitors from January to September this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist takes photos of the rising sun in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2024. Fuyuan City, a famous tourist attraction, has attracted over 2.1 million visitors from January to September this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist takes photos of the rising sun in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2024. Fuyuan City, a famous tourist attraction, has attracted over 2.1 million visitors from January to September this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist takes photos of the rising sun in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2024. Fuyuan City, a famous tourist attraction, has attracted over 2.1 million visitors from January to September this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist poses for photos with the rising sun in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2024. Fuyuan City, a famous tourist attraction, has attracted over 2.1 million visitors from January to September this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A drone photo shows tourists enjoying the sunrise scenery in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2024. Fuyuan City, a famous tourist attraction, has attracted over 2.1 million visitors from January to September this year. (Photo by Yang Wei/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows tourists enjoying the sunrise scenery in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2024. Fuyuan City, a famous tourist attraction, has attracted over 2.1 million visitors from January to September this year. (Photo by Yang Wei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)