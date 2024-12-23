People watch red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in China's Heilongjiang
People watch red-crowned cranes at the snow covered Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2024. The artificial-bred red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve have become a tourist attraction in winter. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
