People watch red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:53, December 23, 2024

People watch red-crowned cranes at the snow covered Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2024. The artificial-bred red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve have become a tourist attraction in winter. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

