Scenery at scenic spot in Wudalianchi City of China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:41, December 31, 2024

Tourists drift at a scenic spot in Wudalianchi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding He)

This aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 30, 2024 shows tourists drifting at a scenic spot in Wudalianchi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Ding He)

Tourists drift at a scenic spot in Wudalianchi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding He)

Tourists drift at a scenic spot in Wudalianchi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding He)

This aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 30, 2024 shows rime scenery at a scenic spot in Wudalianchi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Ding He)

