Home>>
Scenery at scenic spot in Wudalianchi City of China's Heilongjiang
(Xinhua) 08:41, December 31, 2024
Tourists drift at a scenic spot in Wudalianchi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding He)
This aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 30, 2024 shows tourists drifting at a scenic spot in Wudalianchi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Ding He)
Tourists drift at a scenic spot in Wudalianchi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding He)
Tourists drift at a scenic spot in Wudalianchi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding He)
This aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 30, 2024 shows rime scenery at a scenic spot in Wudalianchi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Ding He)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's snow town scenic area sees peak of tourism
- People watch red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in China's Heilongjiang
- China's breadbasket province hits record grain output
- City in NE China's Heilongjiang passes down ethnic culture of Hezhe people
- In pics: drifting ice in various sections of Songhua River
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.