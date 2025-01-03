Train themed on ice and snow tourism starts operation in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:42, January 03, 2025

A dressed-up passenger poses for photos on the train K5197 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2025. The train K5197 from Harbin to Yabuli South of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the first train themed on ice and snow tourism under the China Railway Harbin Group, started operation on Thursday. Passengers can experience photo taking in cabinets with different themes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A dressed-up passenger prepares for photo shooting at the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2025. The train K5197 from Harbin to Yabuli South of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the first train themed on ice and snow tourism under the China Railway Harbin Group, started operation on Thursday. Passengers can experience photo taking in cabinets with different themes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Passengers pose for photos at the Yabuli South Railway Station in Yabuli Town of Shangzhi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2025. The train K5197 from Harbin to Yabuli South of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the first train themed on ice and snow tourism under the China Railway Harbin Group, started operation on Thursday. Passengers can experience photo taking in cabinets with different themes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Passengers communicate with their photographer at the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2025. The train K5197 from Harbin to Yabuli South of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the first train themed on ice and snow tourism under the China Railway Harbin Group, started operation on Thursday. Passengers can experience photo taking in cabinets with different themes. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

