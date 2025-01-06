We Are China

Rime scenery in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:35, January 06, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows rime scenery at a scenic spot in Wudalianchi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

People enjoy rime scenery at a scenic spot in Wudalianchi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows rime scenery in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

