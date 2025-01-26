Cultural tourism promotion event on Spring Festival held in Brussels

Xinhua) 14:05, January 26, 2025

Artists perform Kunqu Opera during a cultural tourism promotion event ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, at the China Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 24, 2025. Various activities marking the upcoming Chinese New Year are being held in many countries around the world as the festival approaches. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A piece of Jinling paper-cutting work is presented during a cultural tourism promotion event ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, at the China Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 24, 2025. Various activities marking the upcoming Chinese New Year are being held in many countries around the world as the festival approaches. (Xinhua/Pan Geping)

Children pose for photos with woodblock paintings of Chinese character "Fu" which means "good fortune" during a cultural tourism promotion event ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, at the China Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 24, 2025. Various activities marking the upcoming Chinese New Year are being held in many countries around the world as the festival approaches. (Xinhua/Pan Geping)

