Wildlife thrives on snow-capped plateau in NW China's Gansu

People's Daily Online) 11:37, January 27, 2025

Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)

On Jan. 15, 2025, the Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province, was blanketed in snow, creating a picturesque and stunning winter scene.

At the foot of the majestic Qilian Mountains, large herds of wild yaks, Tibetan wild donkeys, as well as groups of Argali sheep, Tibetan antelope, and white-lipped deer—protected species in China—roam freely across the vast snowy plateau, foraging and resting. Their presence breathes life into the winter landscape of the plateau, presenting a harmonious ecosystem and natural beauty.

Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)

Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)

Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)

Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)

Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)

Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)