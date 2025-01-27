Wildlife thrives on snow-capped plateau in NW China's Gansu
Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)
On Jan. 15, 2025, the Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province, was blanketed in snow, creating a picturesque and stunning winter scene.
At the foot of the majestic Qilian Mountains, large herds of wild yaks, Tibetan wild donkeys, as well as groups of Argali sheep, Tibetan antelope, and white-lipped deer—protected species in China—roam freely across the vast snowy plateau, foraging and resting. Their presence breathes life into the winter landscape of the plateau, presenting a harmonious ecosystem and natural beauty.
Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)
Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)
Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)
Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)
Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)
Photo shows wildlife as they roam freely on the snow-covered Haerteng plateau in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Gao Hongshan)
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
Photos
Related Stories
- Critically-endangered ducks spotted in N China nature reserve
- Chinese researchers complete world's largest snow leopard population survey spanning 360,000 square km
- China launches communications center to spotlight wild tiger, leopard protection
- Population of elks maintains stable growth in Dafeng District, China's Jiangsu
- Rescued wild elephant calf in SW China makes good recovery
- In pics: Chinese Mergansers in Yongtai, China's Fujian
- Chinese scientists to decode DNA secrets of rare Tibetan antelope's survival on plateau
- Endangered Siberian tiger spotted in northeast China nature reserve
- Tiger comeback highlights successes, challenges in China's wildlife conservation
- Wild animals thrive in Qilian Mountains, NW China's Qinghai
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.