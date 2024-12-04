Endangered Siberian tiger spotted in northeast China nature reserve

December 04, 2024

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a wild Siberian tiger in Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province on Dec. 3, 2024. The Changbai Mountain National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Jilin Province has recorded footage of a wild Siberian tiger, as well as tracks left by the animal, according to the provincial forestry and grassland bureau on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

CHANGCHUN, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Changbai Mountain National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Jilin Province has recorded footage of a wild Siberian tiger, as well as tracks left by the animal, according to the provincial forestry and grassland bureau on Tuesday.

The discovery is proof that wild Siberian tigers have returned to the hinterland of Changbai Mountain after three decades, and signifies the ongoing expansion of the species' habitat.

On Tuesday, footage of the tiger was captured near the west slope of Changbai Mountain. Following the discovery of a set of tracks a week earlier, reserve staff immediately deployed nine monitoring cameras in the area.

Local authorities swiftly formulated measures to prevent harmful interactions between people and the tiger, issued early warnings and installed signs at the site to alert the public to the presence of the tiger.

Over the years, Jilin has continuously strengthened its ecological protection, implementing measures such as mountain closures, hunting bans and the cessation of commercial logging in natural forests.

Changbai Mountain is one of the country's most intact natural ecosystems, featuring a rich diversity of climate types and biological communities. Established in 1960, the Changbai Mountain National Nature Reserve is now home to 1,586 wild animal species.

Also known as the Amur tiger, the Siberian tiger is one of the most endangered species in the world, living mainly in the far east of Russia and northeast China. About 500 Siberian tigers are believed to be living in the wild.

