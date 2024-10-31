Population of milu deer increases due to conservation efforts in east China's reserve
Milu deer are seen in Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Thanks to reinforced efforts in ecological protection and animal preservation, the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve has welcomed 825 newborns of milu deer, a species endemic to China, so far this year. The milu deer population here has exceeded 8,200, including some 3,500 living on their own in the wild. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
