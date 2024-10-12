Chinese provinces launch joint campaign to protect migratory bird routes

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2023 with a mobile phone shows a station set up for bird protection in Lanshan County, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Wangmin)

CHANGSHA, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- As the migratory season for birds begins in China, the provinces of Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi and Guangdong, as well as south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have launched a collaborative campaign to protect the routes of migratory birds.

This joint protection campaign, aimed at safeguarding the birds and promoting sustainable development, was officially initiated Friday in Lanshan County of Yongzhou City in Hunan Province.

China is home to nearly 1,500 species of birds, more than half of which are migratory. Four of the world's nine major migratory bird routes pass through the country.

These five provincial regions are critical areas along the migratory bird routes, making this protection effort an important step in China's cross-regional collaboration to protect these birds, said Yan Jian, secretary-general of China Wildlife Conservation Association.

The five will establish a joint protection mechanism to ensure the safety of migratory birds. This will include regular information sharing, joint law enforcement, and habitat management, while also promoting technical cooperation and the development of eco-friendly economic activities.

The five provincial regions will work together to strengthen inspections in key areas such as markets, restaurants and online platforms, and will target illegal hunting, consumption and trafficking of migratory birds and their products.

Monitoring stations will be set up at provincial borders to protect the birds and track their migration. During peak migration seasons, patrols will be expanded and temporary checkpoints will be established to enhance enforcement efforts. Additional measures will be taken to monitor bird habitats and detect potential diseases.

