Chinese research fellow dedicated to spotted seals rescue

Xinhua) 08:57, September 09, 2024

Wang Zhen (L) feeds a spotted seal at the spotted seal rescue center of Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

With bulging bellies toward the ceiling, a group of spotted seals is enjoying peace in the water of a spotted seal rescue center at the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute.

Wang Zhen, a 34-year-old assistant research fellow from Hebei Province, joined the institute in 2018 and has dedicated himself to spotted seal rescue and marine mammal research.

"It's great to see the rescued seals released into the wild after they were assessed to meet the releasing conditions, and survive by themselves," Wang said.

Under top-class national protection in China, the spotted seal is the only pinniped marine mammal to breed in Chinese waters.

Wang Zhen (L) prepares to feed spotted seals at the spotted seal rescue center of Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Wang Zhen feeds a spotted seal at the spotted seal rescue center of Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Wang Zhen arranges spotted seal specimens in the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Wang Zhen (L) feeds spotted seals at the spotted seal rescue center of Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A spotted seal is pictured at the spotted seal rescue center of Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Wang Zhen feeds a spotted seal at the spotted seal rescue center of Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Wang Zhen enjoys the scenery at the seaside in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Wang Zhen strolls along the seaside in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Wang Zhen checks specimens in the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Wang Zhen enjoys the scenery at the seaside in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Wang Zhen weighs an animal sample in the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Wang Zhen checks an animal sample in the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Wang Zhen checks specimens in the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Wang Zhen weighs an animal sample in the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

