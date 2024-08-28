We Are China

Tibetan antelopes seen in Serling Tso national nature reserve, Xizang

Xinhua) 08:58, August 28, 2024

Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Serling Tso national nature reserve in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Tibetan antelopes graze on grass in Serling Tso national nature reserve in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Serling Tso national nature reserve in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A Tibetan antelope is pictured in Serling Tso national nature reserve in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Tibetan antelopes run on grass in Serling Tso national nature reserve in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

