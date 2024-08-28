Tibetan antelopes seen in Serling Tso national nature reserve, Xizang
Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Serling Tso national nature reserve in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Tibetan antelopes graze on grass in Serling Tso national nature reserve in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Serling Tso national nature reserve in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
A Tibetan antelope is pictured in Serling Tso national nature reserve in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Tibetan antelopes run on grass in Serling Tso national nature reserve in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Photos
