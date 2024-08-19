Tibetan antelope "kindergarten" in China's Hoh Xil rescues 10 calves

Xinhua) 09:32, August 19, 2024

XINING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- A total of 10 Tibetan antelope calves are in good condition after being rescued in July near Zonag Lake in Hol Xil Nature Reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province, according to the local conservation station.

Zonag Lake is known as the "delivery room" of Tibetan antelopes, attracting tens of thousands females from Qinghai and neighboring Xizang and Xinjiang to give birth from May to September every year.

When encountering bad weather or natural enemies, newborn calves can easily be separated from their mothers, said Lodro Tsegyel at the station, adding that four of the rescued calves this year are male and six female.

The calves are bottle-fed three times a day, and kept in a warm room at night. They will receive wilderness reintroduction training and then be released into their original habitat.

The Hoh Xil conservation station stands over 4,600 meters above sea level, and has rescued more than 600 wild animals since its establishment in 2002.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)