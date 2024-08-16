Shennongjia Forestry District in C China sees growing golden monkey population
This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows a golden monkey at the Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in Shennongjia National Park under the Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Shennongjia Forestry District in central China's Hubei Province has reported growing golden monkey population, thanks to efforts in habitat protection.
The district is now home to 1,618 golden monkeys, 147 more than the previous survey five years ago, according to the results of the fourth survey conducted by the district administration.
Long renowned for its pristine natural beauty and rich biodiversity, Shennongjia Forestry District has continuously improved the diversity and stability of its ecosystem and comprehensively promoted the systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes and grasslands over the years. The quality of the ecological environment there continued to improve, with the forest coverage rate remaining stable at 91.12 percent.
