In pics: Siberian tiger cubs at wildlife zoo in China's Jiangxi

Xinhua) 16:57, July 26, 2024

This photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a Siberian tiger cub at Fuzhou Xian'gaishan wildlife zoo in east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Four Siberian tigers have been successfully bred since May this year at the wildlife zoo. These cubs are in good health condition and will soon meet the public. The zoo has successfully bred 24 Siberian tigers since its establishment in 2018.

This photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows Siberian tiger cubs at Fuzhou Xian'gaishan wildlife zoo in east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A keeper feeds milk to a Siberian tiger cub at Fuzhou Xian'gaishan wildlife zoo in east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A staff member holds a Siberian tiger cub at Fuzhou Xian'gaishan wildlife zoo in east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A keeper feeds milk to a Siberian tiger cub at Fuzhou Xian'gaishan wildlife zoo in east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

