Tibetan macaques forage near national highway in Sertar County, SW China
Tibetan macaques are seen near a national highway in Sertar County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 9, 2024. A group of Tibetan macaques with their cubs forage on the roadside of a national highway here. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
