Himalayan monals, gorals spotted due to ecological protection in China's Xizang
A male Himalayan monal is pictured in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A female Himalayan goral is pictured in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A female Himalayan goral and her cub are seen foraging in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A Himalayan goral cub is pictured in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A male Himalayan monal is pictured in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A female Himalayan goral is pictured in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A female Himalayan monal is pictured in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Stranded short-finned pilot whale under meticulous care in S China
- Endangered gazelle species well-protected in NW China's Qinghai
- White Tibetan antelope cub rescued by ranger in Xizang
- Tibetan macaques forage near national highway in Sertar County, SW China
- China's highest-altitude wildlife park provides home for iconic species
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.