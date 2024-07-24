Himalayan monals, gorals spotted due to ecological protection in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 14:06, July 24, 2024

A male Himalayan monal is pictured in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A female Himalayan goral is pictured in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A female Himalayan goral and her cub are seen foraging in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A Himalayan goral cub is pictured in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A male Himalayan monal is pictured in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A female Himalayan goral is pictured in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A female Himalayan monal is pictured in Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. A growing number of Himalayan monals and Himalayan gorals have been found foraging in the county. Thanks to steady efforts of the authorities, locals are also building a keener awareness for ecological protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)