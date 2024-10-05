Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden reopened to public

Xinhua) 10:32, October 05, 2024

A tourist poses for photos at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 3, 2024.

Exhibition areas of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden were damaged in September due to the impact of Super Typhoon Yagi. Thanks to the restoration efforts for over 20 days, the wildlife park and botanical garden have been reopened to public recently. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Tourists visit Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 3, 2024.

Exhibition areas of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden were damaged in September due to the impact of Super Typhoon Yagi. Thanks to the restoration efforts for over 20 days, the wildlife park and botanical garden have been reopened to public recently. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Tourists shop at a souvenir shop of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 3, 2024.

Exhibition areas of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden were damaged in September due to the impact of Super Typhoon Yagi. Thanks to the restoration efforts for over 20 days, the wildlife park and botanical garden have been reopened to public recently. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Tourists visit the giant panda hall of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 3, 2024.

Exhibition areas of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden were damaged in September due to the impact of Super Typhoon Yagi. Thanks to the restoration efforts for over 20 days, the wildlife park and botanical garden have been reopened to public recently. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Giant panda Gong Gong eats bamboo at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 3, 2024.

Exhibition areas of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden were damaged in September due to the impact of Super Typhoon Yagi. Thanks to the restoration efforts for over 20 days, the wildlife park and botanical garden have been reopened to public recently. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A Siberian tiger is pictured at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 3, 2024.

Exhibition areas of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden were damaged in September due to the impact of Super Typhoon Yagi. Thanks to the restoration efforts for over 20 days, the wildlife park and botanical garden have been reopened to public recently. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member prepares food for Caribbean red stork at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 3, 2024.

Exhibition areas of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden were damaged in September due to the impact of Super Typhoon Yagi. Thanks to the restoration efforts for over 20 days, the wildlife park and botanical garden have been reopened to public recently. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)