In pics: Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys at Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou

Xinhua) 16:30, October 12, 2024

Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 11, 2024. Located in Jiuzhaigou County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Baihe National Nature Reserve is home to about 1,700 Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys. Thanks to the continuous efforts in the protection of the monkeys' habitat, the ecological environment in this region has continued to improve in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

