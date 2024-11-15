Wild animals thrive in Qilian Mountains, NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 13:53, November 15, 2024

Photo shows a saker falcon, a wild animal species under first-class state protection in China, in Yeniugou township, Qilian county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily/He Yong)

In winter, Yeniugou township in Qilian county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province offers a tranquil and serene sight of the snow-covered Qilian Mountains. The alpine grasslands and meadows, tinged with golden hues, stand out against the white snow. Tibetan foxes and Tibetan gazelles play in the snow, while upland buzzards and saker falcons soar in the sky, bringing life and energy to the high mountain grasslands.

Yeniugou township is known for its diverse natural landscapes and rich wildlife resources, including rare species such as snow leopards, brown bears, wild yaks, and Tibetan gazelles. The area has become a hub of biodiversity in the Qilian Mountains. In recent years, the population of wild animals in the Qilian Mountains has been on the rise thanks to the improved ecological environment.

