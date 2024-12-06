Chinese scientists to decode DNA secrets of rare Tibetan antelope's survival on plateau

Xinhua) 15:14, December 06, 2024

XINING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have successfully assembled the chromosome-level genome of the rare Tibetan antelope, aiming to decode the secrets behind their survival at high altitudes.

The publicity office of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) confirmed with Xinhua on Friday that researchers from the Northwest Institute of Plateau Biology under the CAS, and Qinghai University, both based in Xining, capital of Qinghai Province in northwest China, have made the achievement, which is currently the most accurate, complete genome of the species available.

The Tibetan antelope plays a crucial role in biodiversity conservation on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau. "So, this achievement not only represents a technical upgrade in the field of Tibetan antelope genetics research, but also provides an important genetic foundation for the conservation of plateau biodiversity," said Zhang Tongzuo, a researcher at the institute.

Zhang explained that the in-depth analysis of the Tibetan antelope genome will help predict its survival ability under future climate change scenarios, enabling more effective conservation measures to be implemented.

It will also help identify the populations of the antelopes that require special protection in order to maintain or increase genetic diversity.

"It is of utmost importance for preventing and controlling the spread of diseases in wild populations," he said.

Additionally, the genome can be used to study the relationships between different Tibetan antelope populations, which is crucial for designing appropriate protected area boundaries and planning cross-regional conservation efforts, according to Zhang.

Starting from 2022, the joint research team have conduced extensive field surveys and monitoring of the antelopes and assembled their chromosome-level genome through the 3rd-generation sequencing technology.

The genome research of the Tibetan antelope also provides a fresh perspective on the conservation of plateau biodiversity.

From a genetic perspective, the Tibetan antelope genome data fills an important gap in the study of the subfamily Caprinae species, offering valuable resources to understand how highland species cope with extreme environmental pressures.

"Through comparative analysis of the genomes of other Caprinae species, such as the bharal and domestic sheep, we can trace the evolutionary history of Tibetan antelope and reveal how it has co-evolved with the highland environment over millions of years," said Zhang.

"These findings not only deepen our understanding of the species evolution mechanisms, but also provide references for further exploration of the adaptability of other highland species," he said.

The Tibetan antelope, with its light tan fur, grayish-white face and broad mouth, lives in Changtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in Qinghai Province, and Altun Mountain National Nature Reserve in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at altitudes ranging from 3,700 to 5,500 meters. The three regions are adjacent to one another.

The fine underfur of Tibetan antelopes was so sought after that poaching in the 1980s and 1990s threatened the future of the species. In 1995, the population of the Tibetan antelope was reduced to only about 50,000 to 75,000.

The number of Tibetan antelope in Xizang has now increased to more than 300,000, and their protection status has been downgraded from "endangered" to "near threatened," according to data from region's ecology and environment department.

