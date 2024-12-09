In pics: Chinese Mergansers in Yongtai, China's Fujian

Xinhua) 10:04, December 09, 2024

Chinese Mergansers fly over Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A Chinese Merganser is pictured on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024.

A Chinese Merganser forages on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024.

A Chinese Merganser is pictured on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024.

Chinese Mergansers fight while foraging on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024.

A Chinese Merganser is pictured on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024.

A Chinese Merganser forages on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024.

Chinese Mergansers fly over Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024.

Chinese Mergansers forage on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024.

Chinese Mergansers forage on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024.

Chinese Mergansers fight while foraging on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024.

Chinese Mergansers forage on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024.

