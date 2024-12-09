In pics: Chinese Mergansers in Yongtai, China's Fujian
Chinese Mergansers fly over Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
A Chinese Merganser is pictured on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
A Chinese Merganser forages on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
A Chinese Merganser is pictured on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Chinese Mergansers fight while foraging on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
A Chinese Merganser is pictured on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
A Chinese Merganser forages on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Chinese Mergansers fly over Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Chinese Mergansers forage on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Chinese Mergansers forage on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Chinese Mergansers fight while foraging on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Chinese Mergansers forage on Dazhang River in Yongtai, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Chinese merganser, nicknamed "living fossils with wings," is sporadically distributed in China and under first-grade state protection. It is also listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese scientists to decode DNA secrets of rare Tibetan antelope's survival on plateau
- Endangered Siberian tiger spotted in northeast China nature reserve
- Tiger comeback highlights successes, challenges in China's wildlife conservation
- Wild animals thrive in Qilian Mountains, NW China's Qinghai
- Snow leopards spotted in China's Yunnan for first time
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.