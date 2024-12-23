Population of elks maintains stable growth in Dafeng District, China's Jiangsu
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2024 shows elks in Dafeng District of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of elks here has maintained a stable growth over years as the ecological environment in Dafeng District continues to improve. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2024 shows elks and oriental white storks on the Yellow Sea mudflats in Dafeng District of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of elks here has maintained a stable growth over years as the ecological environment in Dafeng District continues to improve. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2024 shows elks on the Yellow Sea mudflats in Dafeng District of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of elks here has maintained a stable growth over years as the ecological environment in Dafeng District continues to improve. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2024 shows elks in Dafeng District of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of elks here has maintained a stable growth over years as the ecological environment in Dafeng District continues to improve. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2024 shows elks in Dafeng District of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of elks here has maintained a stable growth over years as the ecological environment in Dafeng District continues to improve. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2024 shows elks on the Yellow Sea mudflats in Dafeng District of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of elks here has maintained a stable growth over years as the ecological environment in Dafeng District continues to improve. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2024 shows elks in Dafeng District of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of elks here has maintained a stable growth over years as the ecological environment in Dafeng District continues to improve. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2024 shows elks on the Yellow Sea mudflats in Dafeng District of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of elks here has maintained a stable growth over years as the ecological environment in Dafeng District continues to improve. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2024 shows elks in Dafeng District of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of elks here has maintained a stable growth over years as the ecological environment in Dafeng District continues to improve. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2024 shows elks in Dafeng District of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The population of elks here has maintained a stable growth over years as the ecological environment in Dafeng District continues to improve. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
