We Are China

Snow scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:08, January 27, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows the snow scenery of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows the snow scenery of the Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 26, 2025. (Photo by Duan Erping/Xinhua)

This photo shows the snow scenery of Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2025. (Photo by Xu Zhou/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows the snow scenery of Zhongshan District of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo shows the snow scenery of terraced fields in Shuangxian Town of Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 26, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows the snow scenery of terraced fields in Liubeizhai Township of Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)