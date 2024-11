We Are China

Fresh snow blankets Laojun Mountain in C China

People's Daily Online) 16:10, November 27, 2024

Recent snowfall has transformed Laojun Mountain into a winter wonderland in central China's Henan province.

The mountain, a popular tourist destination located in Luoyang city, received its first significant snowfall of the season, creating scenic views reminiscent of traditional Chinese landscape paintings.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

