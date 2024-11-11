Pristine snowscape at Jilin's Laolike Lake

(People's Daily App) 16:34, November 11, 2024

With the arrival of winter, Laolike Lake in the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, Jilin Province, was blanketed in pure white after a few snowfalls, creating a serene fairy tale scene.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)