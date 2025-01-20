Critically-endangered ducks spotted in N China nature reserve

Xinhua) 15:59, January 20, 2025

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 120 Baer's Pochards, which are critically-endangered diving ducks, have been observed wintering in Hengshui Lake national nature reserve in north China's Hebei Province.

Images of the wintering ducks were captured by a shutterbug who later provided the footage to staff members of the wetland ecological monitoring division, under the resource protection bureau of Hengshui's Lakeside New Area.

The Baer's Pochard is classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

The photographer, Zhang Xuefeng, recalled discovering several Baer's Pochards resting on the water surface. He then observed the scene through his camera lens and saw a vast flock of the ducks in the distance.

"Spotting such a large flock with my camera was incredibly thrilling. Being able to document this precious moment through photographs and bear witness to the beauty and wonder of Hengshui Lake makes me feel immensely proud," said Zhang Xuefeng.

The Baer's Pochard population at Hengshui Lake was first discovered by research teams back in 2000, while the flock sighted recently by Zhang Xuefeng is the largest recorded at this lake since 2018.

"The sighting underscores the health of Hengshui Lake's ecosystem, as Baer's Pochards are extremely sensitive to the environment," said Zhang Yuguang, head of the wetland ecological monitoring division.

Hengshui Lake, located in the city of Hengshui in Hebei, is a national nature reserve that maintains an intact wetland ecosystem encompassing swamps, water bodies, tidal flats, meadows and forests. It serves as an important stopover for migratory birds along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway -- with 336 bird species recorded at this location to date.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)