Winter tourism boosts "ice and snow economy" in China's Hubei
Tourists dine at a restaurant at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. In recent years, with rich ski resorts and ecotourism resources, Shennongjia Forestry District has witnessed a large number of tourists in winter. The booming tourism has also advanced the development of local "ice and snow economy." (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Ski enthusiasts take ski lift at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 22, 2025. In recent years, with rich ski resorts and ecotourism resources, Shennongjia Forestry District has witnessed a large number of tourists in winter. The booming tourism has also advanced the development of local "ice and snow economy." (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2025 shows a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province. In recent years, with rich ski resorts and ecotourism resources, Shennongjia Forestry District has witnessed a large number of tourists in winter. The booming tourism has also advanced the development of local "ice and snow economy." (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
A coach (front) instructs learners at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. In recent years, with rich ski resorts and ecotourism resources, Shennongjia Forestry District has witnessed a large number of tourists in winter. The booming tourism has also advanced the development of local "ice and snow economy." (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Tourists ski at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 22, 2025. In recent years, with rich ski resorts and ecotourism resources, Shennongjia Forestry District has witnessed a large number of tourists in winter. The booming tourism has also advanced the development of local "ice and snow economy." (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
A tourist skis at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. In recent years, with rich ski resorts and ecotourism resources, Shennongjia Forestry District has witnessed a large number of tourists in winter. The booming tourism has also advanced the development of local "ice and snow economy." (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Tourists buy ski equipment at a shop in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. In recent years, with rich ski resorts and ecotourism resources, Shennongjia Forestry District has witnessed a large number of tourists in winter. The booming tourism has also advanced the development of local "ice and snow economy." (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
