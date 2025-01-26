Winter tourism boosts "ice and snow economy" in China's Hubei

Xinhua) 13:06, January 26, 2025

Tourists dine at a restaurant at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. In recent years, with rich ski resorts and ecotourism resources, Shennongjia Forestry District has witnessed a large number of tourists in winter. The booming tourism has also advanced the development of local "ice and snow economy." (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Ski enthusiasts take ski lift at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2025 shows a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A coach (front) instructs learners at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Tourists ski at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A tourist skis at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Tourists buy ski equipment at a shop in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

