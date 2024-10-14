We Are China

People watch performance at tourist attraction in Hubei

Xinhua) 11:13, October 14, 2024

People watch a performance at a tourist attraction in Zhuxi County of Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

People watch a performance at a tourist attraction in Zhuxi County of Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

People watch a performance at a tourist attraction in Zhuxi County of Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

People watch a performance at a tourist attraction in Zhuxi County of Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)