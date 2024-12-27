Hubei researchers restore human appearance 1 million years ago
The restored statues of a pair of fossil human skulls of the "Yunxian Man", dating back to one million years ago, are unveiled by the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 26, 2024. (China News Service/Zhang Yang)
Researchers accurately reconstructed the fossil skull models using high-precision industrial scanners.
The "Yunxian Man" fossil human skulls are the most complete ones found in Eurasia for the same era, providing key evidence for the study of the evolution of Homo erectus in East Asia.
