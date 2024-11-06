Xi inspects central China's Hubei Province

(People's Daily App) 16:29, November 06, 2024

President Xi Jinping inspected the cities of Xiaogan and Xianning, central China's Hubei Province, from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Xi visited a museum, a vegetable farm and a village to learn about efforts to enhance the protection, research, and use of cultural relics, and efforts to promote rural revitalization.

(Produced by Li Siyao, Wang Zhicheng and Zou Yun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)