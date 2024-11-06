Home>>
Xi inspects central China's Hubei Province
(People's Daily App) 16:29, November 06, 2024
President Xi Jinping inspected the cities of Xiaogan and Xianning, central China's Hubei Province, from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Xi visited a museum, a vegetable farm and a village to learn about efforts to enhance the protection, research, and use of cultural relics, and efforts to promote rural revitalization.
(Produced by Li Siyao, Wang Zhicheng and Zou Yun)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.