We Are China

Xi urges accelerating rural revitalization

Xinhua) 10:17, November 06, 2024

WUHAN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has urged accelerating rural revitalization to advance Chinese modernization.

Xi made the remarks on Tuesday during an inspection trip in Xianning City, central China's Hubei Province, where he visited a vegetable farm and a village.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)