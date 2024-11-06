Xi congratulates Boko on his election as president of Botswana

Xinhua) 08:11, November 06, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message to Duma Boko to extend congratulations on his election as president of Botswana.

In his message, Xi noted that China and Botswana enjoy traditional friendship, saying that in recent years, bilateral relations have enjoyed a sound momentum of development, with remarkable achievements in cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, clean energy, as well as medical care and public health.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Botswana relations and stands ready to work with Boko to push the bilateral strategic partnership to a higher level and bring more benefits to the people of the two countries.

