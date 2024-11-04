Xi urges joint efforts in city governance

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged the active participation of citizens in urban development and governance to jointly build harmonious and beautiful cities.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to members of a grassroots lecture program in Shanghai.

The program's primary task is to provide lectures to urban community residents on topics such as the Party's new theories and the concept of a people-oriented city. The lecturers consist of retired officials, military officers, experts, teachers, and role models.

In his reply, Xi said the initiative is a meaningful approach to recount historical events, explain the Party's new theories, and share the positive changes in the city with residents by blending the lecture content with the lecturers' personal experiences.

Underlining the principle that cities should be built by the people and for the people, Xi called on the members of the program to inspire more people to embrace and implement the concept of a people-oriented city.

